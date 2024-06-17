IDRx, Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Sumitomo, Kineta, IDRx and More
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
 · 
16 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Biotech Bay
Genetown and Biotech Bay Reel in Series A Funds in 2022
After reaching a record high in 2021, venture capital dollars have tailed off in the biopharma industry in 2022. That said, a few biopharma hotbeds have still seen sizeable launch rounds.
November 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
IDRx Reports Updated Preliminary Phase 1 Data from Ongoing Phase 1/1b StrateGIST 1 Trial Supporting Best-in-Class Potential for IDRX-42 in Patients with GIST
June 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
IDRx Appoints David P. Kerstein, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
March 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
IDRx Strengthens Executive Team with Appointments of Tim Clackson, Ph.D., as CEO and Brad Dahms as CFO and CBO
March 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
IDRx Presents Preliminary Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1 StrateGIST Study at CTOS 2023 Supporting Best-in-Class Potential of IDRX-42 in Patients with GIST
November 2, 2023
 · 
7 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2023
