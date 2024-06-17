IDRx, Inc.
NEWS
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
After reaching a record high in 2021, venture capital dollars have tailed off in the biopharma industry in 2022. That said, a few biopharma hotbeds have still seen sizeable launch rounds.
IN THE PRESS
JOBS