GentiBio, Inc

Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Business
BMS Bets up to $1.9 Billion on GentiBio’s Treg Platform for IBD
In partnership with GentiBio, BMS aims to harness the capabilities of engineered Treg therapies to re-establish immune tolerance and repair tissue in patients living with IBD.
August 10, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Biggest Biopharma Successes and Flops of 2021
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
January 2, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
GentiBio Nets $157 Million to Restore Immune Tolerance with Tregs
Inflammation is an important protective mechanism if it can be controlled. This is a key component of Genti’s engineering and the secret to the potency of its Tregs.
August 10, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
  • NextGen Class of 2022
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
Drug Development
GentiBio Announces Preclinical Data Showing Antigen Specific Engineered Tregs Suppressing Pancreatic Inflammation and Potential Utility for Treatment and Prevention of Clinical Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)
October 11, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
GentiBio To Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Technical Progress to Engineer Regulatory T Cells for the Prevention and Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases
September 14, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
GentiBio Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Pioneer Engineered Treg Therapies for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
August 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
GentiBio Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
June 23, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Business
GentiBio Appoints Neely Mozaffarian, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer
June 1, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
GentiBio Appoints Industry Veteran Chuck Silberstein as Chief Financial Officer
February 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read