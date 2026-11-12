Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
NEWS
On Friday, the regulator greenlit Iovance’s lifileucel to treat advanced melanoma. Prior to the approval, experts told BioSpace that tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapies also hold the potential to treat several other solid tumors.
GSK terminated its cell therapy pact with Lyell Immunopharma. It’s opting to advance its own programs without use of Lyell’s T-cell modulating technologies that were at the center of the partnership.
Life science companies made adjustments to their leadership teams with multiple appointments for chief commercial officers, chief business officers and more in this week’s Movers & Shakers.
It was a busy weekend at ESMO 2022 with Merck, Astellas, Seagen, Regeneron, AstraZeneca and GRAIL all presenting data from their various cancer programs.
That’s the advice for emerging growth life sciences companies in 2022, according to attorney Frank Rahmani, partner in the global life science and capital markets practice group at Sidley Austin LLP.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their boards and leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
Clinical trial news definitely picked up this final week of January. Here’s a look.
TScan Therapeutics, Lyell, SQZ Biotech and others secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Investigational New Drug Application.
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
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