SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

400 E Jamie Ct #301 South San Francisco California 94080 US
Visit website
NEWS
Pictured: The Iovance Cell Therapy Center/courtesy
Drug Development
FDA Approves First One-Time Cell Therapy for a Solid Tumor
On Friday, the regulator greenlit Iovance’s lifileucel to treat advanced melanoma. Prior to the approval, experts told BioSpace that tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes therapies also hold the potential to treat several other solid tumors.
February 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Aayushi Pratap and Heather McKenzie
Don Murray/Getty Images
Business
GSK Abandons Cell Therapy Collaboration with Lyell
GSK terminated its cell therapy pact with Lyell Immunopharma. It’s opting to advance its own programs without use of Lyell’s T-cell modulating technologies that were at the center of the partnership.
October 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Movers & Shakers: Lyell Immunopharma, Radionetics Oncology, AlivaMab Discovery and More
Life science companies made adjustments to their leadership teams with multiple appointments for chief commercial officers, chief business officers and more in this week’s Movers & Shakers.
September 29, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
ESMO 2022: Amgen, Regeneron, GRAIL and More Provide Updates
It was a busy weekend at ESMO 2022 with Merck, Astellas, Seagen, Regeneron, AstraZeneca and GRAIL all presenting data from their various cancer programs.
September 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
Prioritize Programs and Preserve Resources to Weather 2022 Market Volatility
That’s the advice for emerging growth life sciences companies in 2022, according to attorney Frank Rahmani, partner in the global life science and capital markets practice group at Sidley Austin LLP.
February 28, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 4
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their boards and leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
February 3, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: January 24 – January 28
Clinical trial news definitely picked up this final week of January. Here’s a look.
January 28, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Six Companies Hit the Clinic with Innovative Therapeutic Candidates
TScan Therapeutics, Lyell, SQZ Biotech and others secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their Investigational New Drug Application.
January 24, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
23andMe, EQRx Lead IPO Rush in 2021
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
December 20, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Reports Business Highlights and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2026
November 4, 2026
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma to Present Positive Updated Ronde-Cel Data in More than 80 Patients at ASH 2026 from PiNACLE Pivotal Trial in 3L+ and from Phase 1/2 2L Cohort in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma
November 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Announces $80 Million Private Placement to Advance Ronde-Cel Toward Planned BLA Submission
November 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma To Participate in November 2026 Investor Events
November 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma To Participate in the Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
September 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Completes Manufacturing Transfer for LYL273 and Provides Updated Timeline on Phase 1/2 Trial in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
September 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Reports Business Highlights and Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2026
August 6, 2026
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
June 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Presents Updated Safety Data and Translational Insights for Rondecabtagene Autoleucel (Ronde-Cel) in Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma at European Hematology Association 2026 Congress
June 14, 2026
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma Provides Update on Safety Profile of LYL273 in Relapsed or Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and Amends Phase 1 Trial to Phase 1/2 Expansion
June 8, 2026
 · 
7 min read