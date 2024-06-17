Kadmon Holdings
NEWS
Kadmon Holdings was acquired by Sanofi in 2021.
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, with a range of studies for COVID-19, various cancers, fungal infections and other indications.
Six months after acquiring Kadmon Holdings, pharma giant Sanofi is closing Kadmon’s New York facility. As part of the paring down, Sanofi is also laying off 25 employees at the location.
The acquisition expands Sanofi’s General Medicines core assets and highlights the addition of Rezurock (belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio.
On Friday, the agency approved belumosudil as a new treatment option for anyone over 12 with cGVHD after two prior lines of therapy have failed.
Biopharma companies begin 2019 with a flurry of hiring to fill executive leadership spots, including Dermavant, UroGen, Melinta, Translate Bio, and more.
IN THE PRESS