Kadmon Holdings

NEWS
Kadmon Holdings was acquired by Sanofi in 2021.
Courtesy Getty Images
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: COVID-19 Updates from Sinovac, Moderna, Arcturus, Novavax and More
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, with a range of studies for COVID-19, various cancers, fungal infections and other indications.
April 22, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Business
Sanofi Closes NY Kadmon Facility in Effort to Simplify Operations
Six months after acquiring Kadmon Holdings, pharma giant Sanofi is closing Kadmon’s New York facility. As part of the paring down, Sanofi is also laying off 25 employees at the location.
April 7, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Deals
Sanofi Enhances Transplant Portfolio with $1.9 Billion Kadmon Acquisition
The acquisition expands Sanofi’s General Medicines core assets and highlights the addition of Rezurock (belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio.
September 8, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
FDA
Kadmon’s Chronic GVHD Drug Wins First FDA Approval for Company
On Friday, the agency approved belumosudil as a new treatment option for anyone over 12 with cGVHD after two prior lines of therapy have failed.
July 19, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Jan. 4
Biopharma companies begin 2019 with a flurry of hiring to fill executive leadership spots, including Dermavant, UroGen, Melinta, Translate Bio, and more.
January 3, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Sanofi completes acquisition of Kadmon
November 9, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Business
Kadmon Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
November 4, 2021
 · 
14 min read
Pharm Country
Kadmon Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting
October 1, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
September 8, 2021
 · 
11 min read
Pharm Country
Kadmon Announces U.S. Availability of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)
August 19, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Business
Kadmon Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
August 5, 2021
 · 
10 min read
Pharm Country
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
August 4, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Pharm Country
Kadmon Announces Pivotal Trial Data Published in the Journal Blood for REZUROCK(TM) (Belumosudil) in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)
July 19, 2021
 · 
9 min read
Policy
U.S. FDA Grants Full Approval of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (cGVHD)
July 16, 2021
 · 
10 min read
Pharm Country
Kadmon to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021
 · 
4 min read
