Ikena Oncology

NEWS
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Business
AstraZeneca, Ikena Team Up Against EGFR-mutated NSCLC - Updated
Ikena Oncology and AstraZeneca have entered into an agreement to evaluate Tagrisso (osimertinib) with Ikena’s IK-930 in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
October 18, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kaley Lefevre
UK Researchers Uncover 58 New Mutational Signatures of Cancer
Scientists from the U.K. may have identified several more environmental causes for cancer after evaluating genetic data of over 12,000 cancer patients from the NHS files.
April 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, April 15: Spruce, Nautilus, Alto, Ikena Oncology
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 14, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
DNA mutations or genetic disorder concept background. 3d illustration
Drug Development
Aadi, SOTIO and Ikena Target Cancer-Causing Mutations at AACR
This year’s AACR Annual Meeting is coming to a close, and there has been a wealth of information and data presented. One topic of discussion stood out—mutations.
April 13, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
New Funding Initiatives Abound to Nurture Biotech Startups
Kurma Partners earned €160 million in the first closing of its Growth Opportunities fund, and Atlas Venture raked in its largest round of funding yet to invest in new biotech firms.
March 8, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Pharm Country
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 28
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
January 27, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Omega’s New Fund Has $650 Million to Invest in Life Science Companies
Omega raised $650 million, which it plans to invest in life science companies in the U.S. and Europe.
December 17, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: November 8-12
It was another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
November 12, 2021
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Manfredi, Ikena Making Fresh Tracks With a Supportive Hive
Kindness. Respect. Innovation. Only one of those words typically features in biotech mission statements, but at Ikena Oncology, all three are important – and have been from day one.
November 7, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
AWARDS
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
UPDATE – Ikena Oncology Announces Strategic Update
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Ikena Oncology Announces Strategic Update
May 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Ikena Oncology Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update
May 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Ikena Oncology to Present at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
April 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Ikena Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 12, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Ikena Oncology to Participate in TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Ikena Oncology Appoints Caroline Germa, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Ikena Oncology Outlines Key Priorities and Provides Corporate Updates
January 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Ikena Oncology Shares Initial Positive and Differentiated Dose Escalation Data from IK-930 Phase I Trial and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
November 9, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Genetown
Ikena Oncology to Present at Multiple November 2023 Investor Conferences
November 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
