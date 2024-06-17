Ikena Oncology
NEWS
Ikena Oncology and AstraZeneca have entered into an agreement to evaluate Tagrisso (osimertinib) with Ikena’s IK-930 in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Scientists from the U.K. may have identified several more environmental causes for cancer after evaluating genetic data of over 12,000 cancer patients from the NHS files.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
This year’s AACR Annual Meeting is coming to a close, and there has been a wealth of information and data presented. One topic of discussion stood out—mutations.
Kurma Partners earned €160 million in the first closing of its Growth Opportunities fund, and Atlas Venture raked in its largest round of funding yet to invest in new biotech firms.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Omega raised $650 million, which it plans to invest in life science companies in the U.S. and Europe.
It was another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
Kindness. Respect. Innovation. Only one of those words typically features in biotech mission statements, but at Ikena Oncology, all three are important – and have been from day one.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS