Michael Puzyk

Opinion author

Michael Puzyk is a tax partner in the Newark office of McCarter & English LLP. He advises leading domestic and international businesses, organizations and individuals in all aspects of state and local taxation. Michael is well-known in the life sciences tax community as an advisor and advocate of various life sciences companies, including large pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, medical device manufacturers, distributors, research organizations and startups.