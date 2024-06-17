Apostle Inc.
NEWS
Companies are filling in the gaps and the entire area of so-called “liquid biopsies” is hot these days, with companies like Guardant Health, Karius, Freenome, Apostle and GRAIL Bio entering the market. With this backdrop, let’s look at some companies working in the same field as the now-defunct Theranos.
Guardant Health went on the Nasdaq yesterday under the symbol GH. Shares climbed almost 70 percent on the first day of trading, selling 12.5 million shares at $19 per share in the initial public offering (IPO).
Ilan Danieli, chief executive officer and co-founder of Precipio, a company with a liquid biopsy technology, took time to talk to BioSpace about the company and the economics of liquid biopsies.
Apostle, headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., hopes to file an IPO or establish other strong business collaborative routes in five years.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS