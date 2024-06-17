Apostle Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest
Is There a Diagnostic Company to Rise From the Ashes of Theranos?
Companies are filling in the gaps and the entire area of so-called “liquid biopsies” is hot these days, with companies like Guardant Health, Karius, Freenome, Apostle and GRAIL Bio entering the market. With this backdrop, let’s look at some companies working in the same field as the now-defunct Theranos.
January 29, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
Investor Enthusiasm About Liquid Biopsies Drives Guardant Health IPO to $1.59 Billion Valuation
Guardant Health went on the Nasdaq yesterday under the symbol GH. Shares climbed almost 70 percent on the first day of trading, selling 12.5 million shares at $19 per share in the initial public offering (IPO).
October 5, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioMidwest
As Liquid Biopsies Grow, Who’s Going to Pay?
Ilan Danieli, chief executive officer and co-founder of Precipio, a company with a liquid biopsy technology, took time to talk to BioSpace about the company and the economics of liquid biopsies.
September 19, 2018
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
What You Need to Know About Apostle
Business
What You Need to Know About Apostle
Apostle, headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., hopes to file an IPO or establish other strong business collaborative routes in five years.
December 4, 2017
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
NextGen Bio Class of 2018
Bio NC
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
December 4, 2017
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
3 Biotechs That Could be Taken Out This Quarter
Business
Ex-Gilead Director Founded and Will Helm Bay Area Cancer Startup Apostle
April 3, 2017
 · 
3 min read
