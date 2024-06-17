Indalo Therapeutics
St. Louis, Missouri is one of the fastest-growing and top-ranked emerging life sciences markets in the U.S., ranking sixth in a recent CBRE Research report.
As January ends, biotech and pharma companies tap new leaders to help drive strategic visions. New hires at Histogen, Indalo, Novartis Oncology, Calico, and more.
Robert Jacks, co-founder and former chief financial officer of Symbiomix Therapeutics, has taken over the reins of Cambridge, Mass.-based Indalo Therapeutics and will help guide the company in the development of therapies for patients suffering from serious fibrotic diseases such as NASH and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Indalo Therapeutics is based in St. Louis and was formed in October 2016 from the merger of Antegrin Therapeutics and Cascadia Therapeutics.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
