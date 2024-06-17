SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Indalo Therapeutics

NEWS
Business
St. Louis: One of the Fastest-Growing Life Sciences Markets
St. Louis, Missouri is one of the fastest-growing and top-ranked emerging life sciences markets in the U.S., ranking sixth in a recent CBRE Research report.
March 26, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Feb. 1
As January ends, biotech and pharma companies tap new leaders to help drive strategic visions. New hires at Histogen, Indalo, Novartis Oncology, Calico, and more.
January 31, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
biotechnology concept.
Business
A Talk With Robert Jacks, New CEO of NASH and Fibrotic Drugmaker Indalo
Robert Jacks, co-founder and former chief financial officer of Symbiomix Therapeutics, has taken over the reins of Cambridge, Mass.-based Indalo Therapeutics and will help guide the company in the development of therapies for patients suffering from serious fibrotic diseases such as NASH and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
January 29, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
What You Need to Know About Indalo Therapeutics
Business
What You Need to Know About Indalo Therapeutics
Indalo Therapeutics is based in St. Louis and was formed in October 2016 from the merger of Antegrin Therapeutics and Cascadia Therapeutics.
December 7, 2017
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
NextGen Bio Class of 2018
Bio NC
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
December 4, 2017
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Harmony Biosciences Gains U.S. Rights to Pitolisant, Raises $270 Million
Business
Biotech Startup Indalo Therapeutics Nabs $9M
August 3, 2017
 · 
2 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2018
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Indalo Therapeutics Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran and Serial Entrepreneur Michael Heffernan as Board Chair
December 17, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Indalo Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results for Lead Antifibrotic Drug Candidate IDL-2965
November 11, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Indalo Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in IPF Patients with Lead Antifibrotic Drug Candidate IDL-2965
October 21, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Indalo Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Lead Antifibrotic Drug Candidate IDL-2965
April 18, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Indalo Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Biopharmaceutical Executive Robert Jacks President & CEO
January 28, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Indalo Therapeutics Formed by Merger of Antegrin and Cascadia
December 6, 2017
 · 
3 min read