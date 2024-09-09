Sino Biological’s New Center for Bioprocessing (C4B): US-Based CRO Services

In October 2023, Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, opened its Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston, Texas, nestled within the Levit Green district near the Texas Medical Center. The C4B represents a considerable global expansion of the company’s contract research service capabilities.

Sino Biological was established in 2007 to focus on recombinant protein production and antibody development. With headquarters in Beijing, China, and subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, and Japan, the company has more than 900 employees and serves researchers in academia and industry worldwide. Sino Biological works at the forefront of both the bioreagents and contract research services industries, providing a full slate of high-quality recombinant proteins and antibodies, as well as custom development and production solutions for particularly difficult projects backed by its over 17 years of experience.

The C4B serves as the company’s first US-based manufacturing facility, specializing in contract research services including custom recombinant protein and recombinant antibody development and manufacture utilizing mammalian expression systems. The C4B team is comprised of experienced industrial professionals and veteran academic experts who have strong expertise in mammalian recombinant protein production. Spanning 10,000 sq ft, the C4B boasts cutting-edge laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and proprietary technology platforms, enabling timely delivery of top-notch recombinant antibodies and proteins from small to large scale to fulfil various downstream applications.

Introducing Sino Biological’s Center for Bioprocessing (C4B): US-Based Production of Recombinant Proteins and Antibodies

Dr. Yingmin Zhu, Head of the C4B stated, “With the establishment of our new Center for Bioprocessing here in Houston, we are excited to mark a significant milestone in Sino Biological’s global presence. As the leader of C4B, I’m thrilled to share that our center is poised to revolutionize the field of bioprocessing. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality, custom recombinant proteins and antibodies, with the ultimate goal to forge a brighter future in the life sciences.”

“The C4B extends upon the company’s already strong contract research service offering at its Beijing headquarters. The focus of this new center is on the development and production of research- and diagnostic-grade proteins and antibodies utilizing mammalian cells, which possess the unique machinery to yield natural, in vivo-like products with high bioactivity,” stated Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer of Sino Biological.

“Sino Biological’s expansion to Houston will further enhance Houston’s thriving life sciences and biotechnology ecosystem,” said Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership. “The presence of the company’s Center for Bioprocessing at Levit Green is a great example of the types of companies choosing to scale their operations in Houston at our cutting-edge life science facilities. We are pleased to welcome them to Houston.”

“Sino Biological is continually expanding its custom capabilities for research, development, and manufacturing,” Burgess said. “The C4B team is eager to partner with researchers and industry leaders worldwide to promote the development of next-generation biotherapeutics.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological and SCB management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which neither Sino Biological nor SCB has control. Sino Biological and SCB assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so.



Contacts:

Sino Biological, Inc.

gmo@sinobiological.cn

www.sinobiological.com

