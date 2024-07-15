SignalChem Biotech, World Leader in Kinases, Is Now Part of Sino Biological

Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), specializing in biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, has successfully concluded the acquisition of Vancouver-based Canadian biotechnology company SignalChem Biotech Inc. (“SignalChem” or “SCB”). Sino Biological has acquired 100% of SignalChem shares in a deal valued at $48M USD, inclusive of all assets, assumed indebtedness, and net of cash deposits, underscoring the company’s dedication to advancing the life sciences industry.

SignalChem is renowned for its specialized bioactive enzymes, including kinases, proteases, phosphatases, ubiquitin and epigenetic enzymes, and offers tailored contract research services ranging from enzyme development and compound profiling to assay development. Over the past two decades, SignalChem has established proprietary production and quality control platforms, setting industry standards for the development and production of high-quality bioactive enzyme proteins to support scientists from basic research through drug discovery and development. Now operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino Biological, SignalChem will bring exclusive expertise in enzyme production to the company’s existing technology platforms.

“SignalChem is at the scientific forefront of enzyme bioreagent development and production, as well as enzyme-based compound screening technologies. The acquisition of SignalChem further strengthens Sino Biological’s robust presence in bioactive recombinant proteins and related contract research services,” stated Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological’s President and General Manager.

“We are excited to join forces with Sino Biological and embark on this new chapter of growth and collaboration,” said Mr. Jun Yan, co-founder, president, and CEO of SignalChem. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to leverage our complementary strengths and resources to accelerate innovation and better serve the scientific community. We look forward to combining our expertise to develop novel solutions that address the complex challenges facing researchers around the world.”

Sino Biological remains committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction throughout the integration process. Sino Biological will continue investing in research and development to maintain its leadership in the field. Customers can expect continued access to the same high-quality products and services they have come to rely on, backed by the combined expertise and resources of Sino Biological and SignalChem.

The strategic synergy between Sino Biological and SignalChem enables the provision of a broader range of products and research services, supporting the wider life sciences community and facilitating the discovery and development of novel treatments, vaccines and diagnostic platforms.

“We’re thrilled to announce this major milestone in our journey to expand the product offering and service capabilities: SignalChem is now part of the Sino Biological family,” stated Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer of Sino Biological. “This union marks a significant step forward in Sino Biological’s commitment to bolstering its global footprint and revolutionizing the biotech industry, offering scientists even more innovative solutions for their research needs.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological and SCB management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which neither Sino Biological nor SCB has control. Sino Biological and SCB assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so.

Contacts:

Sino Biological, Inc.

gmo@sinobiological.cn

www.sinobiological.com



