Platelet Biogenesis

Platelet Biogenesis is no longer in business.
BioCapital
Recent Financing Rounds in the Biopharma Industry
BioSpace takes a look at some of the financing rounds announced over the past few weeks.
November 12, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: July 3
Biotech and pharma companies strengthen their executive leadership and board positions.
July 2, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Exclusive: Platelet Biogenesis Eyes Entering the Clinic, Doubling Employment This Year
The polar vortex that brought bone-chilling temperatures to much of the United States earlier this winter highlighted a near constant concern – an inadequate supply of platelets at blood centers across the country.
March 27, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Artificial Organs for Biopharma Research and More
There has been recent coverage of 3D bioprinting and how it has the potential to create a brave new world of printed organs to be used in biopharma research and maybe someday to even be used in organ transplants.
July 1, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Genetown
Platelet BioGenesis Receives $3.5 Million Grant from Department of Defense
Platelet Biogenesis (PBG) was awarded a two-year, $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The funds are to support the company’s proprietary bioreactor to produce therapeutic amounts of platelets.
June 28, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Platelet BioGenesis Receives $2.3 Million Award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium to Accelerate Development of Donor-Independent Platelet Production
December 16, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Platelet BioGenesis Receives Contract Worth Up to $56 Million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to Develop Human Stem Cell-Derived Platelets as a Medical Countermeasure to Radiological and Nuclear Exposure
October 7, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Deals
Platelet BioGenesis Receives $56 Million Contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to Develop Human Stem Cell-Derived Platelets as a Medical Countermeasure to Radiological and Nuclear Exposure
September 30, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Platelet BioGenesis Raises $26 Million in Series A-1 Financing
September 9, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
Platelet BioGenesis Signs Lease for New Headquarters in Watertown, Mass.
July 23, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Sam Rasty, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer
July 1, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
Platelet BioGenesis Augments Board of Directors with Oncology and Immunotherapy Industry Leader Richard Murray, Ph.D.
June 4, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Platelet Biogenesis and Scaled Biolabs to Collaborate to Optimize Platelet Production Platform
October 2, 2018
 · 
3 min read
Business
Platelet BioGenesis Moves to New Cambridge Lab Space to Support Continued Growth
August 1, 2018
 · 
3 min read
