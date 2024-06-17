Platelet Biogenesis
NEWS
Platelet Biogenesis is no longer in business.
BioSpace takes a look at some of the financing rounds announced over the past few weeks.
Biotech and pharma companies strengthen their executive leadership and board positions.
The polar vortex that brought bone-chilling temperatures to much of the United States earlier this winter highlighted a near constant concern – an inadequate supply of platelets at blood centers across the country.
There has been recent coverage of 3D bioprinting and how it has the potential to create a brave new world of printed organs to be used in biopharma research and maybe someday to even be used in organ transplants.
Platelet Biogenesis (PBG) was awarded a two-year, $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The funds are to support the company’s proprietary bioreactor to produce therapeutic amounts of platelets.
IN THE PRESS