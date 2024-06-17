News
Centerline Biomedical, Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Business
Money on the Move: ReCode, MiroBio & More Target Technology
This week money went towards more advanced rounds of financing for drugs and technology that have already shown a lot of promises.
June 29, 2022
·
4 min read
·
Hannah Chudleigh
IN THE PRESS
FDA
Centerline Biomedical receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new IOPS® Viewpoint Catheter, further addressing market need to reduce physician exposure to harmful x-ray radiation during image-guided, endovascular procedures
August 6, 2024
·
2 min read
Business
Centerline Biomedical announces New CFO Indrani Egleston
November 13, 2023
·
1 min read
Business
Centerline Biomedical announces Gulam Khan as Chief Executive Officer
October 4, 2022
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
Centerline Biomedical Raises $33 Million in Series B Financing
June 27, 2022
·
3 min read
BioMidwest
Centerline Biomedical Announces Successful Structural Heart Animal Study
May 19, 2022
·
3 min read
BioMidwest
Centerline Biomedical Adds Two Expert Advisors to Advance New Clinical Applications
June 21, 2021
·
2 min read
Business
Centerline Biomedical Appoints Key Physician Thought Leaders and Executives as Advisors
May 22, 2020
·
2 min read
BioMidwest
Centerline Biomedical Completes First Human Patient in the United States with IOPS™ (Intra-Operative Positioning System)
May 4, 2020
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
Centerline Biomedical Awarded $1.5M Phase II NIH SBIR Grant to Advance Development of Next-Generation IOPS Technology
April 22, 2020
·
2 min read
BioMidwest
Centerline Biomedical Closes $10 Million Financing, Announces Key Appointments and Numerous Corporate Advancements
March 10, 2020
·
2 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details