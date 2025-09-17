News
PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.
PathMaker Neurosystems Announces $2.16 Million Award from U.S. Department of Defense for ALS Clinical Trial
June 5, 2024
PathMaker Neurosystems Announces Initiation of First-in-Human Trial in ALS for Non-Invasive Neuromodulation Device
September 14, 2023
PathMaker Neurosystems Receives $200,000 START Award from MassVentures
June 5, 2023
Muscular Dystrophy Association Awards Venture Philanthropy Funding to PathMaker Neurosystems to Develop Neuromodulation Treatment for ALS
January 17, 2023
PathMaker Neurosystems Receives $100,000 START Award from MassVentures
June 8, 2022
PathMaker Neurosystems Initiates U.S. Multi-Center Trial Evaluating MyoRegulator® for the Non-Invasive Treatment of Post-Stroke Spasticity
March 7, 2022
PathMaker Neurosystems Awarded CERF Medical Electronics Prize for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
February 7, 2022
PathMaker Neurosystems Announces Publication of First Clinical Trial Results for its MyoRegulator® Device for Non-Invasive Treatment of Spasticity
July 25, 2019
PathMaker Neurosystems is Named as Recipient of France’s Top Prize for Innovation
June 26, 2019
PathMaker Neurosystems Appoints Veteran Healthcare Investor William Mills to Board of Directors
May 29, 2019
