SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

IN THE PRESS
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Announces $2.16 Million Award from U.S. Department of Defense for ALS Clinical Trial
June 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Announces Initiation of First-in-Human Trial in ALS for Non-Invasive Neuromodulation Device
September 14, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Receives $200,000 START Award from MassVentures
June 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Muscular Dystrophy Association Awards Venture Philanthropy Funding to PathMaker Neurosystems to Develop Neuromodulation Treatment for ALS
January 17, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Receives $100,000 START Award from MassVentures
June 8, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Initiates U.S. Multi-Center Trial Evaluating MyoRegulator® for the Non-Invasive Treatment of Post-Stroke Spasticity
March 7, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Awarded CERF Medical Electronics Prize for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
February 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems Announces Publication of First Clinical Trial Results for its MyoRegulator® Device for Non-Invasive Treatment of Spasticity
July 25, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
PathMaker Neurosystems is Named as Recipient of France’s Top Prize for Innovation
June 26, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
PathMaker Neurosystems Appoints Veteran Healthcare Investor William Mills to Board of Directors
May 29, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Load More
JOBS