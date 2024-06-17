SUBSCRIBE
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Third Harmonic, Inozyme, Athira, Aurion and More
Third Harmonic Bio, Akili Interactive, the Rare Disease Company Coalition, Inozyme, Athira, Cytovia and many more made major leadership decisions this week.
June 9, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Business
Three Biopharma Companies Heading to Nasdaq Through SPACs
California-based Apexigen and two other companies are planning to move to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange following their mergers with SPACs.
March 18, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Three Biopharma Companies Bolster Leadership Teams
Silence Therapeutics, Totus Medicines and Poseida Therapeutics all adjust as they welcome new members to their leadership teams.
February 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: June 14-18
It was another busy week of clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
June 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
Pyxis Oncology Successfully Completes Acquisition of Apexigen
August 23, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Apexigen Announces Phase 2 Data Evaluating Sotigalimab, its CD40 Agonist Antibody, in Combination with Doxorubicin in Patients with Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting
June 3, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Pyxis Oncology to Acquire Apexigen
May 24, 2023
 · 
15 min read
Biotech Bay
Apexigen Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives and Restructuring
February 27, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Apexigen Announces Approximately $2.8 Million Private Placement Financing
January 24, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Apexigen Announces New Phase 2 Data Evaluating Sotigalimab, its CD40 Agonist Antibody, at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2023
January 19, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Business
Apexigen Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
November 15, 2022
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Apexigen Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating its CD40 Antibody, Sotigalimab, in Combination with Doxorubicin in Patients with Liposarcoma
November 14, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Apexigen Announces New Data from a Phase 1/2 Trial Evaluating its CD40 Antibody, Sotigalimab, in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with First-Line Metastatic Melanoma at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting
November 11, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Apexigen Presents New Data from a Phase 2 Trial Evaluating its CD40 Antibody, Sotigalimab, in Combination with Neoadjuvant Chemoradiation in Patients with Resectable Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancers at ESMO Congress 2022
September 10, 2022
 · 
8 min read
