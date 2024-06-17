SUBSCRIBE
Aerpio Therapeutics

Clinical Catch-Up: March 8-12
It was another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look including trials for COVID-19, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, HIV and more.
March 12, 2021
March 12, 2021
Mark Terry
Clinical Catch-Up: June 22-26
It was a busy week for clinical trial updates. Here’s a look.
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
Mark Terry
Aerpio Asset AKB-9778 Fails to Hit Endpoints in Phase IIb Diabetic Retinopathy Trial
Aerpio said the Phase IIb asset did show some positive data in a number of pre-specified secondary endpoints, including changes in Urine Albumin-Creatinine Ratio, a measure of kidney function, and in intraocular pressure.
March 18, 2019
March 18, 2019
Alex Keown
Startup Gossamer Bio Snags $230 Million in Funding, Names New CEO
Since it first launched with $100 million in the bank earlier this year, Gossamer Bio has been on something of a roll.
July 23, 2018
July 23, 2018
Alex Keown
Licensing Deals Struck for Liver Disease and IBD Treatments
This morning two companies announced deals that will yield potential benefits to multiple patient populations.
June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018
Alex Keown
Deals
Aerpio Provides Update on Aadi Bioscience Presentation at the ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Deals
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Aadi Bioscience Enter into a Definitive Merger Agreement
May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021
Drug Development
Aerpio Announces Initiation of 28-Day Phase 2 Razuprotafib Glaucoma Trial
June 24, 2020
June 24, 2020
BioMidwest
Aerpio Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on a Novel Mechanism for the Treatment of Glaucoma
June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Drug Development
Aerpio Initiates Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Topical Ocular Formulation of AKB-9778 for Primary Open Angle Glaucoma
June 10, 2019
June 10, 2019
Deals
Aerpio Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 9, 2019
May 9, 2019
BioMidwest
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Showing Potential of AKB-9778, a VE-PTP Inhibitor/Tie2 Activator, to Lower Intra-ocular Pressure in Human Subjects
May 2, 2019
May 2, 2019
BioMidwest
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals to Present Data Demonstrating Role of VE-PTP in Conventional Outflow Homeostasis and the Potential of AKB-9778, a VE-PTP Inhibitor/Tie2 Activator, as a Treatment for Open-Angle Glaucoma
April 25, 2019
April 25, 2019
BioMidwest
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
April 5, 2019
April 5, 2019
Deals
Aerpio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 5, 2019
March 5, 2019
