Cydan

BioSpace Movers and Shakers: March 22
Biotech and pharma companies make appointments to strengthen executive teams, with moves at Sanofi, Forma, Orchard, CLSA, Sangamo, and more.
March 21, 2019
March 21, 2019
Alex Keown
Tiburio Launches With $31 Million and Two Compounds From Ipsen Targeting Rare Endocrine Diseases
New biotech Tiburio has surged onto the scene with $31 million in financing and two novel Phase II-ready assets licensed from Ipsen Pharma. The new company, spun out of orphan drug accelerator Cydan is focused on rare endocrine diseases.
January 3, 2019
January 3, 2019
Alex Keown
Cambridge’s Cydan Scores $34M, Names a New CMO
Cydan snagged $34M to fund its rare disease pipeline and also tapped two new members of its executive leadership team.
October 17, 2017
2 min read
Alex Keown
Here’s Why 5 Billionaire-Led Funds Gobbled Up 3.3 Million Shares of Celldex Stock
Cydan Churns Out Second Rare Disease Biotech Imara with $31 Million
April 14, 2016
April 14, 2016
Cydan Expands Team to Accelerate Development of Innovative Treatments for Patients Living with Rare Diseases
March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
Cydan Announces Formation of Tiburio Therapeutics Inc. to Develop Treatments for Rare Neuroendocrine Tumors and Endocrine Diseases
January 3, 2019
January 3, 2019
Cydan Appoints Chief Business Officer
April 9, 2018
April 9, 2018
Cydan Celebrates Rare Disease Day With Gift To Support The Children’s National Rare Disease Institute
February 28, 2017
4 min read
Cydan Announces The Promotion Of James Mcarthur, Ph.D. To President, Research And Development
October 11, 2016
3 min read
Cydan Awards Five Scholarships To Support Innovations Impacting Individuals With Rare Conditions
July 13, 2016
July 13, 2016
Cydan Announces The Promotion Of Dione Kobayashi, Ph.D., To Vice President, Preclinical Translation
November 4, 2015
1 min read
Cydan Announces Recipients Of Its MassChallenge Scholarship
June 24, 2015
June 24, 2015
Cydan Supports Innovation For Patients With Rare Diseases Through MassChallenge Scholarships
March 19, 2015
March 19, 2015
Orphan Drug Accelerator Cydan Supports Rare Disease Day® And Joins Patients, Advocates And Massachusetts Legislators To Raise Awareness For Rare Diseases
February 23, 2015
1 min read
