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Merz Aesthetics

1875 South Grant Street Suite 110 San Mateo California 94402 US
Tel: 650-286-4000
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IN THE PRESS
Merz Aesthetics® Introduces New BELOTERO® Syringe Offering Greater Precision, Comfort and Ease of Use
November 3, 2025
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5 min read
Merz Aesthetics® Receives Approval from Health Canada for RADIESSE® as an Aesthetic Injectable for the Treatment of Moderate Wrinkles in the Décolleté Area
June 5, 2025
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4 min read
Merz Aesthetics® Announces Salma Hayek Pinault as First-Ever Global Brand Ambassador for Ultherapy PRIME®, the Next Generation Platform for Nonsurgical Skin Lifting Treatments
April 9, 2025
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5 min read
Merz Aesthetics Announces the Launch of Ultherapy PRIME Platform as the Next Generation of Nonsurgical Skin Lifting Treatments
September 23, 2024
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6 min read
Merz Aesthetics® Taps Gwyneth Paltrow as the Global Face of Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA)
Merz Aesthetics ® Taps Gwyneth Paltrow as the Global Face of Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA) This campaign is the first-ever medical aesthetics partnership for goop ® Founder, Gwyneth Paltrow RALEIGH, N.C.--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today a partnership with Oscar and Emmy-award-winning actor, author and entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the launch of the company’s firs
September 17, 2020
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10 min read
Merz Aesthetics Appoints Samantha Kerr, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Merz Aesthetics, today announced the appointment of Samantha Kerr, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, effective March 16, 2020.
March 16, 2020
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3 min read
Merz Aesthetics (Formerly Known as BioForm Medical, Inc.) Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Radiesse
October 26, 2016
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7 min read
Merz Aesthetics (Formerly Known as BioForm Medical, Inc.) Announces Three Year FDA Clearance For Cellfina System
October 17, 2016
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4 min read
Merz Aesthetics (Formerly Known as BioForm Medical, Inc.) Release: NEOCUTIS Receives O, The Oprah Magazine Fall Beauty 2016 “O-WARD”
September 29, 2016
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2 min read
Merz Aesthetics (Formerly Known as BioForm Medical, Inc.) Receives CE Mark For Radiesse (+) Lidocaine
June 7, 2016
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3 min read