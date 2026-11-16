Merz Aesthetics ® Taps Gwyneth Paltrow as the Global Face of Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA) This campaign is the first-ever medical aesthetics partnership for goop ® Founder, Gwyneth Paltrow RALEIGH, N.C.--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today a partnership with Oscar and Emmy-award-winning actor, author and entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the launch of the company’s firs