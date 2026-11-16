Merz Aesthetics
IN THE PRESS
Merz Aesthetics ® Taps Gwyneth Paltrow as the Global Face of Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA) This campaign is the first-ever medical aesthetics partnership for goop ® Founder, Gwyneth Paltrow RALEIGH, N.C.--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, announced today a partnership with Oscar and Emmy-award-winning actor, author and entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the launch of the company’s firs
Merz Aesthetics, today announced the appointment of Samantha Kerr, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, effective March 16, 2020.