Pharma and biotech companies strengthen their leadership teams with new hires and appointments at Cadent, bluebird, Abeona, Sanofi, and more.
There is a new chief executive officer guiding Cambridge, Mass.-based Cadent Therapeutics. This morning, the company announced long-time industry veteran Jodie Morrison will take over the reins of the company.
Cadent Therapeutics secured $40 million to advance its lead program, CAD-1883.The company also struck a deal with Novartis to develop NMDA modulators.
