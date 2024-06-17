News
Sabin Vaccine Institute
GSK Ends Efforts to Develop Ebola and Marburg Virus Vaccines, Transfers Tech to Sabin Institute
The vaccines are for Ebola Zaire, Ebola Sudan and the Marburg virus. Currently no licensed vaccines against these three viruses are available. All three diseases have a death rate of about 50%.
August 6, 2019
3 min read
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Sabin Vaccine Institute Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Sudan Ebolavirus Vaccine
July 15, 2024
6 min read
Business
Vaccinologists Keith Klugman and Shabir Madhi Awarded Sabin’s Prestigious Gold Medal; Infectious Diseases Epidemiologist Nicole Basta Receives Rising Star Award
April 19, 2024
8 min read
Drug Development
Sabin Vaccine Institute Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Marburg Vaccine in Uganda
October 19, 2023
6 min read
Sabin Vaccine Institute Leads Public and Private Sector Fight to Prevent HPV and End Cervical Cancer with Global HPV Consortium Launch in Kuala Lumpur
September 4, 2023
3 min read
Business
Amy Finan Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of The Sabin Vaccine Institute
March 24, 2016
3 min read
Drug Development
Sabin Vaccine Institute Release: Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Human Hookworm Vaccine Successfully Completed
September 3, 2014
3 min read
BioCapital
Sabin Vaccine Institute Begins New Vaccine Discovery Initiative
July 15, 2013
4 min read
BioForest
Sabin Vaccine Institute Release: Celebrities Urge Fans to Join the END7 Campaign
February 26, 2013
6 min read
Business
Eisai Company, Ltd. Partners With the Sabin Vaccine Institute in an Effort to Develop Vaccines for Neglected Tropical Diseases
September 27, 2012
1 min read
Business
Sabin Vaccine Institute Release: President John A. Kufuor Appointed Advocate for Neglected Tropical Disease Control
April 18, 2012
4 min read
