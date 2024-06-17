Zymergen
NEWS
In an SEC filing, Zymergen revealed it was cutting 80 more jobs and parting with Zach Serber, its co-founder and chief scientific officer.
The transaction, Ginkgo’s largest acquisition to date, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
The job cuts, which affect a variety of functions and levels, are expected to slow its cash burn rate and leave the company with sufficient funds on hand to operate until mid-2023.
Shares of Zymergen plummeted by 68% Tuesday from its April IPO price of $31 per share to just $11.7 per share after news that the company will not likely see revenue anytime soon.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS