SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Zymergen

NEWS
Photo shows professional holding box of work-relat
Business
Zymergen Cuts 80 More Jobs, Parts Ways with Co-Founder
In an SEC filing, Zymergen revealed it was cutting 80 more jobs and parting with Zach Serber, its co-founder and chief scientific officer.
August 26, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Zymergen Cuts 80 More Jobs Following Buyout by Ginkgo BioWorks - Updated
The transaction, Ginkgo’s largest acquisition to date, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
July 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
End-of-Year Restructuring Means Layoffs for These Companies
It’s not unusual for biopharma companies to end the year with a restructuring that includes job cuts. Here are some of these companies.
November 16, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Two VCs Raise Over $1 Billion for New Health Care Innovation
The life sciences industry might just be filling a bit richer this week as two major venture capital firms announced the closing of new funds.
November 5, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Zymergen Eliminates 220 Jobs in Restructuring Push
The job cuts, which affect a variety of functions and levels, are expected to slow its cash burn rate and leave the company with sufficient funds on hand to operate until mid-2023.
November 4, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
Biofacturing Firm Posts Loss Just Three Months After IPO, CEO Steps Down
Shares of Zymergen plummeted by 68% Tuesday from its April IPO price of $31 per share to just $11.7 per share after news that the company will not likely see revenue anytime soon.
August 4, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Job Trends
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Top List of 2021’s Most Innovative Biotechs
In a list of the most innovative vaccine makers in 2021, Fast Company has outlined 10 biotech companies that continue to revolutionize the drug-discovery landscape.
March 9, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: April 16
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for April 16, 2020.
April 16, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Dec. 26
Companies closed out the year with a number of appointments and hires to strengthen their leadership teams, including changes at the FDA, Melinta, CLSA, Virion, and more.
December 21, 2018
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2016
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Ginkgo Bioworks Provides Compensation Information Related to Recent Acquisitions
December 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Ginkgo Bioworks Completes Acquisition of Zymergen
October 19, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Ginkgo to Acquire Zymergen
July 25, 2022
 · 
13 min read
Business
Zymergen Expands Agreement with Octant to Scale Next-Generation Drug Discovery Platform
July 14, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Zymergen Announces R&D Supply Agreement with 3D4Makers to Provide New Polyimide for Use in High-Performance 3D Printing Applications
June 28, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Zymergen Sells Modular Automation System to Octant to Scale Next-Generation Drug Discovery Platform
May 26, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Business
Zymergen Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
May 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Zymergen to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
April 29, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Business
Zymergen to Report Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
April 13, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Business
Zymergen Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
March 22, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Load More