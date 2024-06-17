SUBSCRIBE
BlackThorn Therapeutics

NEWS
BlackThorn Therapeutics was acquired by Neumora Therapeutics in 2020.
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: Jan 20-24
The week after the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference tends to be slower than the week of, and last week was no outlier. Still, there were clinical trial updates. Here’s a look.
January 24, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
BlackThorn Raises $76 Million to Advance Drugs for Neurobehavioral Disorders
With Backing from Google, J&J and Others, BlackThorn Raises $76 Million Series B.
June 13, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
A Look at A Few Hot New Approaches and News in the Research Imaging Market
Advances in data storage and processing, as well as biomarker identification, has led to cutting-edge breakthroughs in clinical and research imaging technology. Here’s a look at just a few of these stories.
May 31, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Here’s Why 5 Billionaire-Led Funds Gobbled Up 3.3 Million Shares of Celldex Stock
Business
Bay Area’s BlackThorn Therapeutics Comes Out of Stealth Mode With $40 Million to Push New Neuroscience Drugs Into Trials
October 20, 2016
 · 
3 min read
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
BlackThorn Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Clinical Development for Selective KOR Antagonist, BTRX-140, in Neuropsychiatric Disorders
January 23, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
BlackThorn Therapeutics Reports Data Supporting Phase 2 Development of KOR Antagonist, BTRX-335140, in Depression and Other CNS Disorders
December 11, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
BlackThorn Therapeutics Reports New Insights into Neurobehavioral Disorders at the 49th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience
October 23, 2019
 · 
6 min read
Business
BlackThorn Therapeutics Appoints William J. Martin, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Stage of Growth
October 21, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Business
BlackThorn Therapeutics Appoints Healthcare Technology Innovator, Monique Levy, as Chief Strategy Officer
September 9, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Business
BlackThorn Therapeutics Announces Its Participation in the Reward Task Optimization Consortium (RTOC)
July 22, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
P1vital announces launch of the Reward Task Optimisation Consortium - RTOC
July 22, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
BlackThorn Therapeutics Closes $76 Million Series B to Advance Targeted Therapeutics for Mental Health
June 13, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
BlackThorn Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for Its Selective KOR Antagonist, BTRX-335140
April 1, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
BlackThorn Therapeutics Names Bill Martin, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer
November 5, 2018
 · 
4 min read
