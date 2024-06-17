Jounce Therapeutics
NEWS
Jounce Therapeutics has received an unsolicited and non-binding acquisition proposal from Concentra Biosciences, looking to buy 100% of Jounce’s equity at a per-share price of $1.80 in cash.
One day after revealing a restructuring initiative, Jounce Therapeutics announced it plans to merge its business in an all-stock deal with clinical-stage biotech Redx Pharma.
Jounce Therapeutics announced that a Phase II trial assessing a combination treatment for non-small cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint.
In its 2Q2021 Clinical Report, BioSpace highlights drugs that were greenlit for clinical studies, faced clinical and regulatory hurdles and some who saw regulatory wins.
As the 2021 virtual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference wrapped up, there was still news from companies regarding their deals, pipeline and regulatory updates. Here’s a look.
Three biopharma companies recently shuttered their clinical programs after either their compounds failed clinical trials or interim futility analysis suggested they were unlikely to meet their clinical endpoints. Here’s a look.
Gilead Sciences and Jounce Therapeutics entered a discovery and development deal to exclusively license Jounce’s JTX-1811 immuno-oncology program.
Immuno-oncology has become a key lynchpin in the pipelines of many pharmaceutical companies. The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to more than double over the next eight years to $126.9 billion by 2026.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS