SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Jounce Therapeutics

NEWS
Deals
Concentra’s Buy Offer May Jeopardize Jounce’s Merger with Redx
Jounce Therapeutics has received an unsolicited and non-binding acquisition proposal from Concentra Biosciences, looking to buy 100% of Jounce’s equity at a per-share price of $1.80 in cash.
March 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Getty Images
Deals
Jounce Slashes 57% of Staff, Drops Assets in Stock Merger with Redx
One day after revealing a restructuring initiative, Jounce Therapeutics announced it plans to merge its business in an all-stock deal with clinical-stage biotech Redx Pharma.
February 23, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Drug Development
Jounce Falls on Missed Endpoint in Phase II NSCLC Study
Jounce Therapeutics announced that a Phase II trial assessing a combination treatment for non-small cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint.
August 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
Clinical Catch-Up: October 4-8
Another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
October 8, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
BioSpace’s Latest Clinical Report Highlights Successes and Failures in 2Q2021
In its 2Q2021 Clinical Report, BioSpace highlights drugs that were greenlit for clinical studies, faced clinical and regulatory hurdles and some who saw regulatory wins.
July 14, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
Final Highlights from the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
As the 2021 virtual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference wrapped up, there was still news from companies regarding their deals, pipeline and regulatory updates. Here’s a look.
January 15, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Three Biotechs Shutter Clinical Programs After Futility Analysis or Failed Trials
Three biopharma companies recently shuttered their clinical programs after either their compounds failed clinical trials or interim futility analysis suggested they were unlikely to meet their clinical endpoints. Here’s a look.
November 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Gilead and Jounce Ink Potential $805 Million Immuno-Oncology Pact
Gilead Sciences and Jounce Therapeutics entered a discovery and development deal to exclusively license Jounce’s JTX-1811 immuno-oncology program.
September 1, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
10 Immuno-Oncology Deals Worth Talking About
Immuno-oncology has become a key lynchpin in the pipelines of many pharmaceutical companies. The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to more than double over the next eight years to $126.9 billion by 2026.
March 26, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2015
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Jounce Therapeutics Announces Results from Pre-Planned Data Review of INNATE Phase 2 Trial of JTX-8064 and Pimivalimab Demonstrating Deep and Durable Responses in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer
March 16, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Redx and Jounce Announce Recommended Business Combination
February 23, 2023
 · 
19 min read
Business
Jounce Therapeutics Announces Restructuring - February 22, 2023
February 22, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Gilead to Acquire All Remaining Rights to Potential First-in-Class Immunotherapy GS-1811 From Jounce Therapeutics
December 27, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Jounce Therapeutics Presents INNATE Phase 1 and SELECT Clinical Trial data at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO - IO) Annual Congress
December 8, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Business
Jounce Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
November 10, 2022
 · 
13 min read
Business
Jounce Therapeutics earns clinical milestone payment under the CCR8 exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.
November 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Jounce Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 10, 2022
October 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Jounce Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting and the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Annual Congress
October 20, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming September 2022 Investor Conferences
September 7, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Load More