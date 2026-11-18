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Plakous Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
Plakous Therapeutics Announces New Funding to Support Development of Therapies for Necrotizing Enterocolitis
July 5, 2022
·
1 min read
Drug Development
Plakous Therapeutics Awarded Phase II SBIR Grant from NIH to Continue Development of Therapies for Necrotizing Enterocolitis
August 10, 2021
·
2 min read
Business
Plakous Therapeutics extends research through agreement with Mayo Clinic
August 25, 2020
·
2 min read
Bio NC
Plakous Therapeutics Awarded $1.7 Million Fast-Track SBIR Grant from NIH to Develop Therapies for Necrotizing Enterocolitis
July 7, 2020
·
2 min read
Bio NC
Plakous Therapeutics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations for Protego-PD™ for the Prevention of Necrotizing Enterocolitis
June 19, 2020
·
2 min read
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