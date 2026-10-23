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Merida Biosciences

IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Lilly to acquire Merida Biosciences to advance treatments for serious autoimmune and allergic diseases
August 31, 2026
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Merida Biosciences Launches with $121M to Create Therapeutics for Multiple Autoimmune and Allergic Diseases
April 8, 2025
 · 
4 min read
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