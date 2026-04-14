At Cytiva, we envision a world in which access to life-changing therapies transforms human health. With a rich heritage dating back hundreds of years, our wealth of technical expertise and talent, a broad and deep portfolio, and exceptional service help researchers and biopharma advance therapeutics at every stage from discovery to delivery.

Cytiva is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher is a global life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Together, we partner with customers to solve their toughest challenges—with speed and certainty.

