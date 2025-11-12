SUBSCRIBE
Haya Therapeutics

Business
HAYA, RenBio Launch with Sights Set on Clinic
Two different companies, cardiac fibrosis RNA company HAYA Therapeutics and COVID-19 bispecific player RenBio, launched today with funding rounds designed to push them toward the clinic.
May 20, 2021
2 min read
Mark Zipkin
Press Releases
HAYA Therapeutics Moves San Diego Operations to Lilly Gateway Labs® to Accelerate Development of RNA-Guided Therapeutics Platform
June 3, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
HAYA Therapeutics Raises $65 Million in Series A Funding to Deliver Precision RNA-Guided Medicines for Chronic and Age-Related Diseases
May 8, 2025
5 min read
Press Releases
HAYA Therapeutics to Present on RNA-Guided Regulatory Genome Platform at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
May 2, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
HAYA Therapeutics Appoints Former Exscientia Executive Dr. Richard Law as Chief Business Officer
March 13, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
HAYA Therapeutics Appoints Cardiology and Genetics Medicines Expert Jordan Shin, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer
September 11, 2024
3 min read
Business
HAYA Therapeutics Adds Douglas L. Mann, M.D. as Chairperson of Clinical Advisory Board
June 20, 2023
5 min read
Business
HAYA Therapeutics Adds World-Leading Cardiologist and Dark Genome Pioneer to Advisory Boards
February 16, 2023
5 min read
Portfolio Highlights: Clinical and Financial Updates of ABM, F5, AceLink, HAYA, Regenacy, and Arthrosi
September 28, 2022
7 min read
Business
HAYA Therapeutics Appoints Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., as Chairperson of the Board of Directors
September 15, 2022
4 min read
Business
HAYA Therapeutics Announces Funding from Swiss Innovation Agency Supporting Research Collaborations for Long Non-Coding RNA Therapies
May 3, 2022
4 min read
