SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Antag Therapeutics

NEWS
Crowdfunding concept with money icon and human hands in retro 80s collage mixed media vector illustration. Idea for financing business project, funding, philanthropy, cooperation, bank credit and startup development.
Series A
Obesity-Focused Antag Debuts With $84M and Backing From Novo Holdings
The Danish startup, whose lead candidate has parallels to Amgen’s MariTide, launches on the heels of Amgen’s Phase II data release for the drug last week.
December 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Antag Therapeutics expands senior team to support clinical progress
April 23, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Antag Therapeutics initiates Phase 1a trial of AT-7687, a first-in-class GIPR antagonist designed to address key gaps in obesity treatment
April 2, 2025
 · 
4 min read