Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO)

IN THE PRESS
Business
Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Elects New Board Chair and Adds New Board Member
January 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
iBIO Launches Transform Illinois Program
July 30, 2020
 · 
5 min read
BioMidwest
iBIO Releases Four-week Totals for the iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund
April 23, 2020
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
iBIO Announces Winner of “Illinois BioGENEius Challenge” Student Competition
April 22, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
iBIO Commends Illinois the Life Sciences Community for its Impact through the iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund
April 6, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
iBIO Announces Honorees of 13th Annual iCON Awards
August 22, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Business
John Conrad Named President & CEO of the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO) and the iBIO Institute
March 7, 2018
 · 
1 min read
Business
Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Announces Astellas’ Walt Johnston as New Chairman
December 7, 2017
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Announces First Keynote Panel For Its 2017 Industry Exposition
March 22, 2017
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Innovation Legislation Seeks Boost In Illinois’ Bio-based Economy
February 13, 2017
 · 
3 min read
