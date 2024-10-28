SUBSCRIBE
Shinobi Therapeutics

IN THE PRESS
Business
Anocca AB and Shinobi Therapeutics Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Allogeneic TCR-T Cell Therapies in Oncology
May 30, 2024
4 min read
Business
Panasonic and Shinobi Therapeutics Partner to Develop Efficient and Cost-Effective iPS Cell Therapy Manufacturing Technology
April 18, 2024
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Shinobi Therapeutics Launches with Completion of $51M Series A to Advance Hypoimmune iPS-T Cell Therapy Platform
December 12, 2023
5 min read
