OrsoBio
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
News
OrsoBio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data on Novel Approach for Regulating Metabolic Dysfunction and Reducing Inflammation and Fibrosis
October 15, 2024
·
4 min read
Biotech Bay
OrsoBio to Present Phase 1 and Preclinical Data for Liver-Targeted Mitochondrial Protonophore TLC-6740 at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions
June 21, 2024
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
OrsoBio Announces $60M Series A Financing to Advance Metabolic Portfolio for the Treatment of Obesity and Associated Disorders
November 7, 2023
·
5 min read
Drug Development
OrsoBio to Present Phase 1 Data for the Liver-Targeted Mitochondrial Protonophore TLC-6740 in Development for the Treatment of Obesity at ObesityWeek® 2023
October 16, 2023
·
5 min read
Drug Development
OrsoBio Announces Phase 1 Trial of TLC-6740, a Mitochondrial Protonophore for the Treatment of Obesity and Associated Diseases
June 5, 2023
·
4 min read
Drug Development
OrsoBio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of the ACC2 Inhibitor TLC-3595, a Potential Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes
March 20, 2023
·
4 min read
Biotech Bay
OrsoBio Announces Presentation of Five Abstracts at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2022 Highlighting Programs for Severe Metabolic Disorders
November 3, 2022
·
6 min read
Deals
OrsoBio Acquires ACMSD Inhibitor Program to Address Mitochondrial Dysfunction from Mitobridge, an Astellas Company
November 2, 2022
·
4 min read
Deals
OrsoBio Announces Acquisition of LXR Inverse Agonist Program for Treatment of Severe Dyslipidemias from Phenex Pharmaceuticals
November 2, 2022
·
5 min read
Business
OrsoBio Acquires Phase 2-Ready, Selective ACC2 Inhibitor from Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
November 2, 2022
·
4 min read
