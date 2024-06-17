SUBSCRIBE
Theseus Pharmaceuticals

NEWS
Theseus Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Cocentra Biosciences, LLC in 2024.
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Tender Offer
February 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Concentra Announces Calculation of Additional Price Per Share and Extension of Expiration Date for Tender Offer for Theseus Pharmaceuticals
January 30, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Enters into Agreement to Be Acquired by Concentra Biosciences for between $3.90 and $4.05 in Cash per Share Plus a Contingent Value Right
December 22, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Expression of Interest from Foresite Capital, LLC and OrbiMed Advisors LLC and Unsolicited Proposal from Concentra Biosciences LLC
November 27, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
November 7, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Business Highlights and Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
August 10, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Discontinue Enrollment in Phase 1/2 Study and Terminate Development of THE-630 in Patients with GIST
July 13, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
May 31, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Reports Initial Dose Escalation Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of THE-630 in Patients with Advanced GIST
May 25, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Business
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Business Highlights and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
May 11, 2023
 · 
10 min read
