SIO Gene Therapies
SIO Gene Therapies is no longer operating as of April 2023.
The biotech industry has been looking for multiple sources of financing, and there has been speculation that big pharma might come to the rescue. But a recent report says that’s unlikely.
Sio Gene has terminated its licensing deal with the UMass to develop and commercialize two gene therapy product candidates to focus on more potentially profitable projects.
This week, two biotechnology firms announced new leadership, David Nassif, J.D., and Christophe Bourdon.
