Israeli Biopharma Execs Vow Resilience, Anticipate Long-Term Fallout from Gaza War
Executives from Israel-based companies express concern about future investment and other operational impacts, as the war rages on in Gaza with tragic loss of life amid political and economic uncertainties.
November 14, 2023
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Robotics Startup Galen Snags Moderna Legend Robert Langer
Galen Robotics will further benefit from Robert Langer’s extensive experience in biotech startups and hands-on laboratory work.
April 6, 2022
2 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
19 min read
Heather McKenzie
Immunai Scores $215 Million to Accelerate Mapping of the Immune System
The growth includes the tripling of its headcount to 120 employees and more than 30 partnerships with leading universities and institutions.
October 27, 2021
4 min read
Alex Keown
Immunai and Baylor College of Medicine Provide Updated Interim Phase 1 Results for anti-GD2 CAR NKT-Cell Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Neuroblastoma
May 15, 2023
4 min read