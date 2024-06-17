SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

AavantiBio

NEWS
AavantiBio was acquired by Solid Biosciences in December 2022.
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
Deals
A Solid Strategy: Aavanti & Solid Bio Merge to Create DMD-Focused Company
Solid Biosciences and AavantiBio – announced Friday they are merging to develop a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, initially focusing on Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
September 30, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Paul Elias
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Be Biopharma, AavantiBio Launch With Millions in Financing to Support Therapeutic Goals
It’s a day of firsts, with the launch of two new Cambridge, Mass.-based life sciences companies.
October 22, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Solid Biosciences Announces Closing of Acquisition of AavantiBio and Concurrent $75 Million Private Placement
December 5, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Business
AavantiBio Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
February 9, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
AavantiBio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 4, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Business
AavantiBio Further Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of Jenny Marlowe, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer
November 16, 2021
 · 
3 min read