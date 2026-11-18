Inhibrx, Inc.
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Inhibrx CEO Mark Lappe was particularly keen on INBRX-106’s performance in patients with HPV-positive disease and sees a nearly $4 billion near-term opportunity thanks to the Phase 2 results.
Vertex may have pivoted away from the space, but candidates in development by Arrowhead/Takeda, Wave, Korro and others could address the damage underlying alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and make today’s treatments a thing of the past.
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
The French drugmaker is buying California-based biotech Inhibrx to gain access to its clinical-stage drug candidate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, as it tries winning over investors with potential blockbusters.
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
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