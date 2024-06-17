SUBSCRIBE
Graphite Bio

NEWS
Graphite Bio merged with LENZ Therapeutics in March 2024.
Drug Development
Graphite Bio Cuts Sickle Cell Therapy, Half of Staff
Graphite Bio is discontinuing the development of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel), its lead asset, and shaving off about 50% of its workforce.
February 23, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Graphite Bio Shares Tank as Groundbreaking SCD Trial Voluntarily Paused (Updated)
Graphite Bio announced it is voluntarily pausing the Phase I/II study of its lead candidate nula-cel in sickle cell disease.
January 6, 2023
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Gene Therapy could Change the Goalpost in Sickle Cell Disease
While worthy advances have recently been made in sickle cell disease, companies such as Graphite Bio, bluebird bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine have loftier ambitions.
October 19, 2022
5 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Amgen’s Mixed Lumakras Data for Lung Cancer and More
Amgen announced two lung cancer studies with mixed results, Innovent dosed the first patient in a Phase I diabetic macular edema study and HUTCHMED hit the primary endpoint in colorectal cancer.
August 12, 2022
5 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Women of Color in Biopharma: Overcoming Barriers and Fighting for a Seat at the Table
Women of color continue to be trailblazers in the life science industry, proving that they can be just as, if not more, successful than their peers - even if it isn’t always easy.
July 19, 2022
7 min read
Rosemary Scott
Drug Development
Dyne, NeuBase, Graphite and More Present Programs at ASGCT
The ASGCT’s 25th Annual Meeting features the latest scientific research in genetics and cellular therapies. Read on for highlights from the meeting.
May 17, 2022
4 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Fast Track Designation in Hand, Graphite Bio Guns for Definitive Sickle Cell Cure
GPH101 is an investigational next-generation gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapy.
May 3, 2022
2 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 4
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
March 3, 2022
7 min read
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Graphite Bio Declares Special Dividend In Connection with Proposed Merger with Lenz Therapeutics
March 8, 2024
10 min read
Deals
LENZ Therapeutics and Graphite Bio Announce Merger Agreement
November 15, 2023
17 min read
Business
Graphite Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
June 23, 2023
2 min read
Business
Graphite Bio Reports Recent Business Progress and Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
March 20, 2023
8 min read
Business
Graphite Bio Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Corporate Restructuring
February 22, 2023
4 min read
Drug Development
Graphite Bio Announces Voluntary Pause of Phase 1/2 CEDAR Study of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel) for Sickle Cell Disease
January 5, 2023
6 min read
Drug Development
Graphite Bio Presents Preclinical Data for Novel Sequencing Method Used to Determine Gene Editing Outcomes at 64th ASH Annual Meeting
December 11, 2022
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Graphite Bio Announces Participation in Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
November 21, 2022
1 min read
Business
Graphite Bio Reports Recent Business Progress and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
November 9, 2022
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Graphite Bio Announces Participation in 50th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Association of America National Convention
October 11, 2022
4 min read
