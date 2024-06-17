Graphite Bio
NEWS
Graphite Bio merged with LENZ Therapeutics in March 2024.
Graphite Bio is discontinuing the development of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel), its lead asset, and shaving off about 50% of its workforce.
Graphite Bio announced it is voluntarily pausing the Phase I/II study of its lead candidate nula-cel in sickle cell disease.
While worthy advances have recently been made in sickle cell disease, companies such as Graphite Bio, bluebird bio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine have loftier ambitions.
GPH101 is an investigational next-generation gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapy.
IN THE PRESS