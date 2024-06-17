Ambagon Therapeutics
NEWS
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
After reaching a record high in 2021, venture capital dollars have tailed off in the biopharma industry in 2022. That said, a few biopharma hotbeds have still seen sizeable launch rounds.
Ambagon Therapeutics closes its first financing round with $85 million. The Series A funds will help advance the company’s drug discovery platform and molecular glue pipeline.
IN THE PRESS
JOBS