Ambagon Therapeutics

Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
 · 
16 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Biotech Bay
Genetown and Biotech Bay Reel in Series A Funds in 2022
After reaching a record high in 2021, venture capital dollars have tailed off in the biopharma industry in 2022. That said, a few biopharma hotbeds have still seen sizeable launch rounds.
November 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Biotech Bay
New Biotech Earns $85 Million in Series A Funding
Ambagon Therapeutics closes its first financing round with $85 million. The Series A funds will help advance the company’s drug discovery platform and molecular glue pipeline.
January 6, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alvin Clavines
Business
Ambagon Therapeutics Appoints Gideon Bollag, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board
April 26, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Ambagon Therapeutics Launches With $85 Million Series A to Advance Pioneering Molecular Glue Platform and Progress Pipeline
January 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
  • NextGen Class of 2023
