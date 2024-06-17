Thrive Earlier Detection
Thrive Earlier Detection was acquired by Exact Sciences in 2021.
The deal, which is worth up to $2.15 billion, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval.
Thrive Earlier Detection, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, closed on a Series B financing worth $257 million.
The study was run by Johns Hopkins University and Geisinger Health, testing more than 10,000 women with no previous history of cancer.
