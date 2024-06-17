SUBSCRIBE
Evelo Biosciences

Pictured: Closed sign/iStock, StockSeller_UKR
Flagship-Founded Microbiome Company Evelo Biosciences Throws in the Towel
In an SEC filing, the biotech launched by Flagship Pioneering said there was no viable alternative to dissolution as its cash ran out and anti-inflammatory assets failed to achieve clinical success.
November 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
IN THE PRESS
