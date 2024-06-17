SUBSCRIBE
Ambys Medicines closed operations in February 2023.
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: John Maraganore, Larry Alstiel, Brad Margus and More
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 21, 2022
7 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 21
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
January 20, 2022
8 min read
Alex Keown
Money on the Move: December 15 – 21
These biotech companies made the nice list, earning them far more than a lump of coal.
December 22, 2021
3 min read
Kate Goodwin
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, June 4
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
June 3, 2021
9 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
19 min read
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Ambys, Decibel, Verona, and More
Biotech and pharma companies tap new members of executive leadership teams and boards.
June 27, 2019
6 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2019
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
November 6, 2018
12 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Ambys Medicines Announces Formation of Clinical and Scientific Advisory Boards with Leading Liver Disease and Cell and Gene Therapy Experts
June 27, 2022
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Ambys Medicines to Present Data from Universal Human Hepatocyte Program at the 2022 ISSCR Annual Meeting
June 9, 2022
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Ambys Medicines Presents New Data Further Validating its Novel Liver Cell Replacement Therapy Platform at the ASGCT Annual Meeting
May 18, 2022
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Ambys Medicines to Present New Data on Liver Cell Replacement Therapy Platform at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
May 9, 2022
3 min read
Business
Ambys Medicines Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Human Resources and Finance Functions
April 20, 2022
3 min read
Business
Ambys Medicines Appoints Dr. Corinne Foo-Atkins as Chief Strategy Officer
January 20, 2022
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Ambys Completes $47 Million Series A Extension to Advance Liver Cell Therapy Platform
December 21, 2021
6 min read
Business
Ambys Medicines Announces Appointment of Founder Markus Grompe, M.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
December 6, 2021
3 min read
Business
Ambys Medicines Announces John Choi is Joining as VP of Regulatory Affairs as it Initiates IND Activities for its Lead Allogeneic Liver Cell Transplantation Program
October 13, 2021
4 min read
Business
Ambys Medicines Appoints Ronald Park, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
June 1, 2021
3 min read
