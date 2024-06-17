Viela Bio
The FDA approved Viela Bio’s Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) for adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-AQP4 antibody positive. About 80% of all NMOSD patients test positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies.
One year after spinning out from AstraZeneca’s MedImmune, Viela Bio is already anticipating filing a Biologics License Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its lead asset, inebilizumab.
Viela Bio, based in Gaithersburg, Md., announced that N-MOmentum, its Phase IIb pivotal trial of inebilizumab, met both primary and key secondary endpoints in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
