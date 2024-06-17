SUBSCRIBE
Uplizna got green signal from FDA
FDA
FDA Greenlight's Viela Bio's Uplizna for Rare Neuroinflammatory Autoimmune Disorder
The FDA approved Viela Bio's Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) for adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-AQP4 antibody positive. About 80% of all NMOSD patients test positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies.
June 12, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Viela, Merck, Epizyme, Evoke and Regeneron
The next two weeks are busy ones for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here's a look at PDUFA dates for this period.
June 5, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
An Update on NextGen Class of 2019: Allogene, Gossamer and Viela
Each year, BioSpace evaluates biotech startups for the last year and applies an algorithm that includes funding, collaboration, the state of their pipeline and editorial awards for innovation.
February 11, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: July 3
Biotech and pharma companies strengthen their executive leadership and board positions.
July 2, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Washington DC/Baltimore: Proximity, Access and DNA Alley
It should be no surprise that the Washington, DC and Baltimore areas are considered strong for life sciences. This is BioSpace's BioCapital Community Hotbed.
April 12, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Interview: Viela Bio Eyes BLA for Lead Asset Only One Year After Launch
One year after spinning out from AstraZeneca's MedImmune, Viela Bio is already anticipating filing a Biologics License Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its lead asset, inebilizumab.
March 20, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Spinoff Viela Bio Reports Positive Phase IIb Trial in Rare Disease
Viela Bio, based in Gaithersburg, Md., announced that N-MOmentum, its Phase IIb pivotal trial of inebilizumab, met both primary and key secondary endpoints in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
January 3, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2019
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio "Class of 2019," a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
November 6, 2018
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  NextGen Class of 2019
Drug Development
