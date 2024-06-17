SUBSCRIBE
Akouos

NEWS
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
Deals
Lilly Continues Foray into Gene Therapies with $487M Akouos Buyout
Eli Lilly is acquiring precision medicine biotech Akouos for $487 million in cash in a deal focused on developing gene therapies for hearing loss.
October 18, 2022
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Review: Abiomed, Mallinckrodt, Aro and More
The FDA has a broad range of activities in the drug and medical device space. Here’s a look at the agency’s work this week.
September 16, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 11
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
March 10, 2022
9 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 5
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
November 4, 2021
7 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 14
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with Movers & Shakers.
May 13, 2021
8 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Cutting-Edge Tech: Highlights from the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
The 24th Annual meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy presents cutting-edge work in the booming area of gene and cell therapy. Here’s a look at a few of the highlights.
May 11, 2021
4 min read
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 2
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 1, 2020
8 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 7
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers and Shakers.
August 6, 2020
5 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Akouos Eyes $100 Million IPO to Support Gene Therapy Programs for Hearing Loss
Three months after hearing loss-focused company Akouos secured $105 million in a Series B financing round, the Boston-based company is eying an initial public offering valued at about $100 million.
June 8, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Positive Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Data for an Investigational Gene Therapy for Genetic Hearing Loss to be Presented at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology 2024 MidWinter Meeting
January 23, 2024
7 min read
Deals
Lilly Completes Acquisition of Akouos Expanding Efforts to Help People with Genetic Diseases
December 1, 2022
7 min read
Business
Lilly and Akouos Announce Expiration of Akouos Tender Offer
November 30, 2022
6 min read
Business
Akouos Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights
November 14, 2022
8 min read
Deals
Lilly to Acquire Akouos to Discover and Develop Treatments for Hearing Loss
October 18, 2022
12 min read
Drug Development
Akouos Receives FDA Clearance of its IND Application for AK-OTOF, a Gene Therapy Intended for the Treatment of OTOF-mediated Hearing Loss
September 13, 2022
7 min read
Genetown
Akouos Presents Nonclinical Data Supporting the Planned Clinical Development of AK-OTOF and Strategies for Regulated Gene Expression in the Inner Ear at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
May 19, 2022
8 min read
Business
Akouos Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights
May 12, 2022
8 min read
Genetown
Akouos to Present at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference
May 4, 2022
1 min read
Genetown
Akouos to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
May 3, 2022
1 min read
