SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Cell-line development

Overcoming business challenge and obstacles. Business success. Achievement and goals concept.
Insights
After COVID, biomanufacturing tackles preparedness and commercialization challenges
Manufacturers are redesigning their processes to balance both better future emergency vaccine mobilization and the more demanding work of maintaining flexible, commercially viable manufacturing networks.
September 25, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Insights
From sequence to scale: Gene editing’s new era in biologics manufacturing
In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We unpack the evolution of cell line development — CHO cells, targeted integration, transposases and the collaboration models speeding biologics from sequence to GMP.
July 10, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker