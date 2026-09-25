Cell-line development
Manufacturers are redesigning their processes to balance both better future emergency vaccine mobilization and the more demanding work of maintaining flexible, commercially viable manufacturing networks.
In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra, and Magnus Gustavsson, chief commercial officer at NorthX Biologics. We unpack the evolution of cell line development — CHO cells, targeted integration, transposases and the collaboration models speeding biologics from sequence to GMP.