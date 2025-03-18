William Soliman is the founder and CEO of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a provider of life sciences accreditation, certification and training. He previously worked in leadership roles at companies such as Merck, Abbvie and Gilead. He is considered by many to be a pharma industry futurist and has been featured on Fox News, Forbes, Al Jazeera, Yahoo Business TV, ABC News Radio and the Boston Herald. Soliman received his PhD from Columbia University and his bachelor’s from New York University.