Director, Program Manager Office, Avid Bioservices

William Leonardi, Ph.D., is an accomplished biopharmaceutical leader with extensive experience in program management, biologics development, and technical operations. As Director Program Management at Avid Bioservices, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), he leads a team of program managers responsible for advancing client complex biologics programs from early-stage development through commercial manufacturing. Over the course of his career, Dr. Leonardi has successfully directed complex development and manufacturing initiatives involving technology transfers, process characterization, process performance qualification (PPQ), Biologics License Application (BLA) readiness, and pre-license inspection (PLI) support. Under his leadership, numerous biologics programs have advanced from development into commercial manufacturing, including multiple products that ultimately achieved U.S. and international regulatory approval. He is widely recognized for his ability to align cross-functional teams, mitigate risk, and deliver strategic solutions that accelerate program execution while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Leonardi earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) and Master of Business and Science (M.B.S.) from Keck Graduate Institute, as well as a Bachelor of Science from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). A published author, industry speaker, and thought leader, Dr. Leonardi has contributed articles and presentations on biopharmaceutical manufacturing, facility design, process validation, and regulatory inspection readiness. His scientific work has been featured in peer-reviewed journals, and he is a named inventor on several patents. He remains committed to helping biopharmaceutical innovators successfully navigate the path from development to commercialization while ensuring that safe, high-quality therapies reach patients worldwide.

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