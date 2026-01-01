Senior Director, Head of Biology, Maze Therapeutics

Victoria Assimon, Ph.D., is head of biology at Maze Therapeutics, where she leads scientific strategy and cross-functional teams advancing precision medicines for kidney disease. Over the past decade, she has earned a reputation as an accomplished scientific leader, combining deep expertise in assay development and translational biology with program leadership to translate complex human genetics into actionable drug discovery programs. Dr. Assimon has served as program team lead for MZE829, Maze’s APOL1 inhibitor for chronic kidney disease, guiding the program from hit identification through successful completion of Phase 1 studies while leading a cross-functional team of 35+ scientists. She oversees the in vitro sciences organization and has played a key role in building the company’s discovery infrastructure, including internal high-throughput screening capabilities and assay development across all programs. She has also led discovery campaigns and contributed to multiple IND applications supporting the company’s expanding pipeline. Before joining Maze, Dr. Assimon held scientific roles at Denali Therapeutics and Cleave Biosciences, where she advanced biologics and small molecule discovery programs. She earned a doctorate in chemical biology from the University of Michigan, where her research focused on protein homeostasis and molecular chaperones, laying the foundation for a career spanning basic science and therapeutic innovation. An inventor on multiple patents and author of numerous peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Assimon is recognized for translating complex biology into therapy for serious diseases. She is also an invited speaker and an advocate for collaborative, multidisciplinary drug discovery, mentoring scientists while fostering high-performing teams that accelerate innovation.

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