Co-founder and CEO, Mammoth Biosciences

Originally from outside Atlanta, Trevor Martin completed his undergraduate degree in molecular biology at Princeton University in 2011 and his Ph.D. in biology at Stanford University in 2017. Trevor has earned national recognition for his scientific expertise and entrepreneurial accomplishments, most recently as EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021, Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2019, and Fortune 40 Under 40 Class of 2019. Mammoth Biosciences has also received several awards under Trevor’s leadership, including the Endpoints 11 Class of 2022, Fast Company’s Next Big Thing in Tech 2022, California Life Sciences Pantheon Award, and Biospace’s Best Places to Work 2023.

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