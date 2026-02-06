Stuart Pape is chair of Polsinelli Law Firm’s FDA practice and previously served in various positions in the Office of the Chief of Counsel at the FDA, including as associate chief counsel for food. He also served as executive assistant to FDA Commissioner Donald Kennedy. He helps clients understand and face challenges presented by regulations imposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and similar health and safety regulatory bodies worldwide.