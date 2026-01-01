Shruthi Bharadwaj

Executive Director, Head of AI Drug Discovery Analytics, Revolution Medicines

Bharadwaj brings more than a decade of experience applying artificial intelligence to life sciences and enterprise research and development. She most recently served on the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and previously held roles at Novartis, where she contributed to an enterprise-wide AI adoption initiative in partnership with Microsoft; Sanofi, where she supported the Lab of the Future program; and Biogen. She has also advised organizations through an independent consulting practice and maintains an affiliation with MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program. Across these roles, Bharadwaj has focused on embedding AI directly into drug discovery and development workflows — from target identification through translational research — with the goal of accelerating the path from scientific insight to patient impact. At Revolution Medicines, she is applying that expertise to a platform focused on RAS-driven cancers, a historically difficult class of disease targets. Bharadwaj holds a doctorate and has built her career at the intersection of AI/ML and pharmaceutical research, with particular expertise in enterprise AI strategy and adoption. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family.

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