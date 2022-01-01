Vice President of Business & Strategy, Forge Biologics

Samantha Piteri-Molina is Vice President, Business & Strategy at Forge Biologics, a gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) part of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. She leads Forge’s business development, corporate strategy, and enterprise program management functions as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and is Forge’s lead for the joint innovation collaboration with Ajinomoto Co.’s Innovation Strategy Department. She led Forge’s $620 million acquisition by Ajinomoto Co., overseeing the transaction from deal origination and banker engagement through diligence, negotiation, and close. Since joining Forge in 2022, she has progressed from Senior Director to Vice President, helping advance the company’s growth as a leading CDMO in the AAV gene therapy space. Samantha brings more than a decade of diverse biotechnology experience across a range of therapeutic areas and stages of development. Before Forge, she served as Chief of Staff to the Chief Business Officer and as Diligence and Integration Lead in Business Development at PTC Therapeutics, where she led the $268 million acquisition of Censa Pharmaceuticals and its Phase 3-ready asset for patients with phenylketonuria (PKU). Prior to PTC, she spent more than six years at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where she held a range of commercial roles focused on market development for pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and International Business from Southern New Hampshire University. Throughout her career, Samantha has paired strategic rigor with a genuine commitment to advancing therapies for patients with rare and genetic diseases, a throughline that continues to define her leadership at Forge today.

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